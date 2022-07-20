Man arrested after drugs seizure in Derry

Detectives from The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch, based in Maydown, have made an arrest as part of a proactive operation in Derry/Londonderry earlier today.

As part of the operation, searches were conducted in the cityside and Waterside areas.

A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs was seized along with drug-related paraphernalia and electronic devices, which are now subject to forensic examination.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class A controlled drug, Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B drug and Possession of a Class B controlled drug, and he remains in custody this afternoon.

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org