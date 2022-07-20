Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested after drugs seizure in Derry

Detectives from The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch, based in Maydown, have made an arrest as part of a proactive operation in Derry/Londonderry earlier today.

As part of the operation, searches were conducted in the cityside and Waterside areas.

A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs was seized along with drug-related paraphernalia and electronic devices, which are now subject to forensic examination.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class A controlled drug, Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B drug and Possession of a Class B controlled drug, and he remains in custody this afternoon.

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

