Mark English to run world 800m heats

Mark English is involved on day 6 of the World Athletic Championships in Oregan.

The Finn Valley man runs in the heats of the 800m today (Wednesday the 20th July).

Mark, a European Championship medal winner at both in and outdoors,  is due on track after 1am Irish time, which is the afternoon session at the Hayward Field in Eugene.

His clubmate Brendan Boyce will be in action on Sunday.

The Milford man takes on the 35k walk on the final day of the championships.

Finn Valley Shot Putter John Kelly made his championship debut last weekend.

The St Johnston thrower who is both the national title and record holder didn’t make it out of his qualification round.

