Two COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics are being held in Donegal this week.

The clinics will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Donegal Town Primary Care Centre from 11am to 5.45pm each day.

In Letterkenny clinics will run today until 4:15pm, on Friday from 9:15am to 5:15pm and on Saturday between 10:15am and 4:30pm at the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre Building, Ballyraine.

First and second doses as well as booster vaccines will be available.