Finn Harps remain just over above bottom spot in the Premier Division after Friday’s 3-0 defeat to Dundalk at Oriel Park.

The Ballybofey boys stay ahead of UCD on goal difference, the students went down 2-0 to Shelbourne.

Former Harps man Sean Boyd done Harps a favour scoring from the the penalty spot in the Shels win.

Dan Bannon reports on Finn Harps defeat to Dundalk for Highland Radio Sport: