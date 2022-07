A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Northern Ireland this afternoon, after flash flooding impacted several parts of Derry and Strabane last night.

The Met Office say that there will be heavy showers and longer spells of rain today, with some thunderstorms.

They advise that it’s likely to cause additional travel disruption and flooding on top of the chaos seen last night.

The weather warning is in effect until 9 o’clock tonight.