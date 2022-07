Approval has been granted by Donegal County Council to progress the Lifford to Castlefinn Greenway.

The development is part of a the North West Greenway initiative.

Three crossings will be included on the route at Lifford, Ballylast School and Castlefinn.

Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District, Councillor Patrick McGowan says the Greenway facilitates welcomed direct links between towns and villages throughout the county: