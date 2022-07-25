Donegal struck by mini earthquake overnight

Donegal was struck by a mini 0.9 magnitude earthquake overnight.

The earthquake occurred 12km northeast of Letterkenny, approximately 1 km beneath Lough Swilly at around 2.35am, according to Irish National Seismic Network.

Earthquakes with magnitudes up to M2.5 are commonly detected in Donegal; the most recent earthquake detected in this region was Magnitude of 0.6 on June 22nd.

The largest onshore Irish earthquake recorded by the INSN was Magnitude of 2.5 on the 26th of January 2012 on the Fanad Peninsula.