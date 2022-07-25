Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal struck by mini earthquake overnight

Donegal was struck by a mini 0.9 magnitude earthquake overnight.

The earthquake occurred 12km northeast of Letterkenny, approximately 1 km beneath Lough Swilly at around 2.35am, according to Irish National Seismic Network.

Earthquakes with magnitudes up to M2.5 are commonly detected in Donegal; the most recent earthquake detected in this region was Magnitude of 0.6 on June 22nd.

The largest onshore Irish earthquake recorded by the INSN was Magnitude of 2.5 on the 26th of January 2012 on the Fanad Peninsula.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

earthquake
News, Top Stories

Donegal struck by mini earthquake overnight

25 July 2022
siptu2017
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government failing to conclude an acceptable review of pay provisions – SIPTU

25 July 2022
scally place
News, Top Stories

Scally Place bomb threat was a hoax

25 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

earthquake
News, Top Stories

Donegal struck by mini earthquake overnight

25 July 2022
siptu2017
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government failing to conclude an acceptable review of pay provisions – SIPTU

25 July 2022
scally place
News, Top Stories

Scally Place bomb threat was a hoax

25 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 July 2022
garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Offices evacuated due to ongoing incident in Letterkenny

25 July 2022
shopping-basket
News, Top Stories

Grocery inflation has hit highest level in 14 years

25 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube