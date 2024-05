The Stormont Assembly has heard tributes to two teens who died on the A5 on Tuesday of last week, with DUP MLA Tom Buchanan reminding members that earlier on the day of the tragedy, the assembly had been discussing safety on the road in the context of the North South Ministerial Council.

Mr Buchanan urged Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to redouble his efforts to progress the long awaited upgrade on the A5.

He also urged all road users to be wary of the dangers…………..