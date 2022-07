SIPTU’s accused the government of failing to conclude an acceptable review of pay provisions, in the current public service agreement.

Preparations are under way to ballot public service members on industrial action, over the issue.

Unions are looking for pay increases to deal with the rise in the cost of living.

Deputy general secretary of SIPTU, John King, says they still don’t know what the government’s intentions are, since WRC talks were deferred on June 17th: