Being unable to participate in college life is detrimental to students wellbeing, according to the Union of Students in Ireland.

It’s after the Trinity College provost told the MacGill Summer School at the weekend that university life is being ‘eroded’ as a result of the housing crisis.

Many students are facing a battle to secure accommodation for the academic year, or else face long commutes.

USI president Beth O’Reilly says that takes its toll on their mental health………..