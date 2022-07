Manorcunningham man Mark Devir won the Irish Sea Fishing Masters in Crosshaven in County Cork at the weekend.

The 34 year old Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club member took on the top anglers from all over Ireland in the two day event.

Mark’s victory was the first ever by a Donegal man in the competition.

He now qualifies for the World Boat Championships next year in France and he will captain the six man Irish team.