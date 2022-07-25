Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No agreement reached on carbon emissions cuts

No final agreement has been reached on carbon emissions cuts for the agriculture sector after today’s cabinet subcommittee meeting.

However a spokesperson for the Environment Minister Eamon Ryan described the meeting as constructive and that it was still expected all sectoral ceilings will be approved by the end of this week.

Professor Barry McMullin is focusing his latest research on decarbonisation.

He says every sector should be prepared to significantly reduce their emissions, not just the farming industry:

