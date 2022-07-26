Calls for back to school costs relief to be included in Budget

Barnardos is calling on the government to use the Budget to provide relief for parents who are struggling with back to school costs.

The charity’s Back To School survey for 2022 has found the basic cost of sending a child to school remains substantial across primary and secondary level.

The average cost of the basics needed for a fourth class primary pupil is €424 while €814 is needed for a first year student in a post primary school.

Sarah is a mother of four and outlines some of the main costs she faces this September: