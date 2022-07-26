Debate around carbon emissions focused on ideologies rather than science – MEP Colm Markey

A Midlands-North-West MEP has criticised the recent debate around carbon emissions, saying much of it is focused on ideologies rather than science.

Fine Gael’s Colm Markey was speaking as Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue continues intensive discussions with cabinet colleagues on sectoral emissions ceilings.

It’s suggested that farm emissions should be cut by between 22% and 30%, with the IFA claiming anything above 22% would lead to thousands of job losses.

Colm Markey claims agriculture is the only sector actually putting viable plans forward which are backed by science……..