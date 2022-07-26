Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Debate around carbon emissions focused on ideologies rather than science – MEP Colm Markey

A Midlands-North-West MEP has criticised the recent debate around carbon emissions, saying much of it is focused on ideologies rather than science.

Fine Gael’s Colm Markey was speaking as Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue continues intensive discussions with cabinet colleagues on sectoral emissions ceilings.

It’s suggested that farm emissions should be cut by between 22% and 30%, with the IFA claiming anything above 22% would lead to thousands of job losses.

Colm Markey claims agriculture is the only sector actually putting viable plans forward which are backed by science……..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

speed camera
News, Top Stories

3 new speed cameras go live in Donegal today

26 July 2022
David Trimble
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to David Trimble

26 July 2022
cartheft
News, Top Stories

Warning as clever criminals using technology to steal keyless cars

26 July 2022
colm markey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Debate around carbon emissions focused on ideologies rather than science – MEP Colm Markey

26 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

speed camera
News, Top Stories

3 new speed cameras go live in Donegal today

26 July 2022
David Trimble
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to David Trimble

26 July 2022
cartheft
News, Top Stories

Warning as clever criminals using technology to steal keyless cars

26 July 2022
colm markey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Debate around carbon emissions focused on ideologies rather than science – MEP Colm Markey

26 July 2022
Paul-Mc-Devitt-Natural-3-1024x683
News, Top Stories

Watch Live! Monday Night Sessions

25 July 2022
Tractor and sprayer in rushy field
Audio, News, Top Stories

No agreement reached on carbon emissions cuts

25 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube