Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Cabinet to consider changes to rape cases law

The Cabinet will this morning consider changes to the law around rape cases in Ireland.

The changes will mean a jury will need to have regard to the steps a man took to ensure the sex was consensual, and his decision making capacity at the time.

The jury would have to find the accused defence that he believed there was consent to be objectively reasonable.

Self-induced intoxication will not be a defence to a charge of rape.

Mental illness, age, maturity and any disability the man has must also be taken into account by the jury when assessing personal capacity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Domestic Violence
Audio, News, Top Stories

Review of coercive control legislation needed – Dr Hainsworth

27 July 2022
tory island cliffs
News, Top Stories

Nurse to return to Tory Island over coming week

27 July 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

27 July 2022
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to consider changes to rape cases law

27 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Domestic Violence
Audio, News, Top Stories

Review of coercive control legislation needed – Dr Hainsworth

27 July 2022
tory island cliffs
News, Top Stories

Nurse to return to Tory Island over coming week

27 July 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

27 July 2022
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to consider changes to rape cases law

27 July 2022
arranmore lighthouse 2
News, Top Stories

Tourism on Donegal islands being monitored by smart technology

27 July 2022
farm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deadlock continues over carbon emissions reduction

27 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube