Cabinet to consider changes to rape cases law

The Cabinet will this morning consider changes to the law around rape cases in Ireland.

The changes will mean a jury will need to have regard to the steps a man took to ensure the sex was consensual, and his decision making capacity at the time.

The jury would have to find the accused defence that he believed there was consent to be objectively reasonable.

Self-induced intoxication will not be a defence to a charge of rape.

Mental illness, age, maturity and any disability the man has must also be taken into account by the jury when assessing personal capacity.