Deal on agriculture sector emissions could be reached today

There is speculation that a deal may be reached on how much the agriculture sector should have to cut its carbon emissions before the end of the week and possibly as early as today.

Talks are resuming this morning but it’s understood the three coalition party leaders are edging towards agreement on a number.

Meanwhile one Independent TD says the current log-jam over agri emissions is a joke.

Michael Fitzmaurice , who is also a farmer, says in the global scale of things, reductions in Irish emissions won’t make a single impact on the World:

