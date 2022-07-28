Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Senior Hurling Final Preview – The Managers

Photo: Geraldine Diver

The Setanta Burt rivalry reignites on Saturday in the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship Final at the O’Donnell Park.

There will be full match commentary here on Highland with Oisin Kelly and St Eunan’s Eugene Organ in association with the northwest’s premier Bathroom and Tile Store – Bathroom & Tile Boutique Bridgend. Throw In 4pm.

After last season’s shock defeat to St. Eunan’s, Setanta will be hot favourites but will not underestimate the Burt men.

Setanta Manager Gary McGettigan says they have a hunger to make up for last years disappointment:

Burt are back in the decider for the first time since 2018, on that occasion they beat the men from the cross 3-14 to 1-14.

Manager Marty McGrath says it’s an occasion that all involved are looking forward to:

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday July 28th

28 July 2022
beefcows
Farmers will be asked to cut emissions by 25%

28 July 2022
donegal community stadium
Green light given for completion of Donegal Community Stadium

28 July 2022
psni car
Appeal after serious assault in Derry

28 July 2022
