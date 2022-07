New listenership figures have cemented Highland Radio’s position as Donegal’s most listened to radio station.

Today’s JNLR figures show that in the year up to the end of June, 78% of people in the county tuned into Highland Radio each week, with 55% tuning in every day.

Highland’s market share sits at 63%, the highest of any radio station in the country.

Fionnuala Rabbitt is CEO of Highland Radio………….