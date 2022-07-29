Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Charity gig for RNLI in Malin this tonight!

 

Following a very successful charity event in Culdaff last month, the organisers have joined forces with McCleans and Malin RNLI Fundraising Branch to raise some money for the RNLI.

The event will be held today, Friday 29th July, 8pm at McCleans in Malin and will feature the cream of local talent.

Performing on the night will be The Marty and Daves, The Untouchables, The Square Bar Band, Happy Hour, Sean Meehan, and Mark Doherty.

According to Marty Smyth, one of the Organising Committee: “We realised after the last gig what an appetite there was locally for this kind of show, and also what talent we have around us.  Kieran from McCleans came to me with the idea of doing something special in Malin town – and doing it for the
Lifeboats. We were only too happy to help out! Most of the previous artists will be appearing again, although we did have to make a few wee changes due to holidays.  It’s going to be a special night – we can’t wait”.

Tickets are on sale now at eventbrite.ie for €10 plus a €1.52 booking fee.
If you cannot attend but would like to support the event, you can make a donation on the eventbrite page. Tickets will be on sale at the gate, provided they’re all not sold online.

As the last gig was sold out several days in advance, the organisers are recommending that people book early to avoid disappointment.

The committee would also like to offer our deepest sympathies on the recent passing of John Byrne, who was involved with the Malin RNLI Committee for 29 years, in addition to fundraising for Lough Swilly RNLI and the Irish Coast Guard, Greencastle.  “John was a highly respected and valuable member of our team, and his legacy will live on.”

Maura McClean, Malin RNLI Secretary.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

29 July 2022
Shakira
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Hips don’t lie? Shakira for 8 year jail term if prosecuted

29 July 2022
Organising Committee of the RNLI Charity Gig
News

Charity gig for RNLI in Malin this tonight!

29 July 2022
295622472_5476483815728401_2309884203111535051_n
News, Top Stories

Coastguard appealing for owners of tent to come forward urgently

29 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

29 July 2022
Shakira
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Hips don’t lie? Shakira for 8 year jail term if prosecuted

29 July 2022
Organising Committee of the RNLI Charity Gig
News

Charity gig for RNLI in Malin this tonight!

29 July 2022
295622472_5476483815728401_2309884203111535051_n
News, Top Stories

Coastguard appealing for owners of tent to come forward urgently

29 July 2022
Sommer Lecky 290722
News

Lecky withdraws from Commonwealth Games

29 July 2022
unnamed
News

Opening of the Point of Perspective art exhibition

29 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube