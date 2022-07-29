ALONE seeking more volunteers in Donegal

A charity that supports older people at home is acknowledging the importance of volunteers, and urging more people in Donegal to get involved.

Tomorrow is International Friendship Day, and the charity ALONE says for many older people, a visit from a befriending volunteer can be a highlight of their week.

ALONE says since the COVID-19 pandemic, research has shown that older people are experiencing higher levels of loneliness. Demand for their services is higher than ever before, and in some areas, the organisation is urgently in need of volunteers.

ALONE’s Support & Befriending service provides companionship and practical support to older people, and links the older person in with local events and activities. Volunteers provide Support and Befriending through regular visits to an older person, or regular telephone contact.

In Donegal, volunteers are needed in Carndonagh, Buncrana, Ballybofey, Raphoe, Drumkeen, Donegal Town, Ballyshannon, Milford, and Falcarragh.

CEO Seán Moynihan says ALONE volunteers do life-changing work every day with older people across the country.

He says loneliness impacts people of all ages, but as we age, experiences of loneliness can become more chronic. It impacts physical and mental health, but it is something that can be remedied by extending a hand of friendship.

