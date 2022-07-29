Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

ALONE seeking more volunteers in Donegal

A charity that supports older people at home is acknowledging the importance of volunteers, and urging more people in Donegal to get involved.

Tomorrow is International Friendship Day, and the charity ALONE says for many older people, a visit from a befriending volunteer can be a highlight of their week.

ALONE says since the COVID-19 pandemic, research has shown that older people are experiencing higher levels of loneliness. Demand for their services is higher than ever before, and in some areas, the organisation is urgently in need of volunteers.

ALONE’s Support & Befriending service provides companionship and practical support to older people, and links the older person in with local events and activities. Volunteers provide Support and Befriending through regular visits to an older person, or regular telephone contact.

In Donegal, volunteers are needed in Carndonagh, Buncrana, Ballybofey, Raphoe, Drumkeen, Donegal Town, Ballyshannon, Milford, and Falcarragh.

CEO Seán Moynihan says ALONE volunteers do life-changing work every day with older people across the country.

He says loneliness impacts people of all ages, but as we age, experiences of loneliness can become more chronic. It impacts physical and mental health, but it is something that can be remedied by extending a hand of friendship.

More details available HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries FridayJuly 29th

29 July 2022
Sligo Rovers Development
News

Showgrounds given green light for Sligo’s next European tie

29 July 2022
alone 2
News, Top Stories

ALONE seeking more volunteers in Donegal

29 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

29 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries FridayJuly 29th

29 July 2022
Sligo Rovers Development
News

Showgrounds given green light for Sligo’s next European tie

29 July 2022
alone 2
News, Top Stories

ALONE seeking more volunteers in Donegal

29 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

29 July 2022
Shakira
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Hips don’t lie? Shakira for 8 year jail term if convicted

29 July 2022
Organising Committee of the RNLI Charity Gig
News

Charity gig for RNLI in Malin this tonight!

29 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube