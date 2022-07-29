Call for British Government to replace vital funding lost due to Brexit



A motion calling for the British government to replace European funding which has been lost due to Brexit and is worth £90m has been passed in Strabane and Derry District Council.

Last night, Sinn Fein Cllr John McGowan tabled a motion at the Council’s monthly meeting calling for the replacement of vital European funding lost as a result of Brexit.

As a result of Brexit, the council can no long avail of the European Social Fund financed employability programmes which help young people and people with disabilities to get back into work or the European Regional Development Fund which assists the growth of small businesses and the transition to a zero carbon economy.

Cllr McGowan says the shortfall of funding is around £90m and the government needs to replace it or many communities will be impacted..