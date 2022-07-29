CAP Strategic Plan formally resubmitted to European Commission for approval

The Agriculture Minister’s confirmed Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 has been formally resubmitted to the European Commission for approval.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the updated plan takes account of the observations received from the European Commission in March.

He says it reflects the outcome of extensive discussions with the European Commission at official and Ministerial level over the past three months.

Minister McConalogue says it’s another important milestone in the development of the Plan, and a very important one.