Coastguard appealing for owners of tent to come forward urgently

Malin Head Coast Guard is appealing for the owner of a tent pitched at Port Pier, North of Glencolmbkille to get in touch.

The unoccupied tent which is pitched close to the water has attracted the attention of the Coastguard who shared a post on Facebook hoping to reach the owner.

The tent, which is grey in colour, is fully kitted out with sleeping bags, blankets, camping chairs and a jacket and black Underarmour hat.

The Coastguard is appealing for the owner to contact them as a matter of urgency by calling 999/112 and asking for the Coastguard.

Paul Gill, Divisional Controller of Malin Head Coastguard says the tent has been pitched for a number of days and they are eager to make sure that the owner is safe…

