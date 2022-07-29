Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCSDC asks British Government for £90 million to replace lost EU funds

A motion calling on the British government to replace £90m in local community funding has been passed by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Last night, Sinn Fein Cllr John McGowan tabled a motion at the Council’s monthly meeting calling for the replacement of vital European funding lost as a result of Brexit.

He told members as a result of Brexit, the council has lost out on EU funding to support employment, the growth of small businesses, and the transition to a zero carbon economy.

Cllr McGowan says the shortfall of funding is around £90m, and if it’s not replaced, community groups will be impacted……………..

