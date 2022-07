Derry City have made their second signing of the week from Dundee United.

Attacking midfielder Declan Glass has joined the Candystripes on loan, joining his ex-Tangerines teammate Mark Connolly.

Derry have also snapped up 19-year old Waterford forward, Cian Kavanagh.

Pending clearance, the new arrivals could well feature in Saturday evening’s FAI Cup tie with Oliver Bond Celtic