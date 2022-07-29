Detailed map of faster, flatter Donegal Half Marathon route finalised

The new faster, flatter course for the 2022 Donegal Half Marathon has been finalised.

The event has been fixed for Sunday, August 28th in Letterkenny and will start at 9.20 am.

The two main changes see the removal of the climb up Letterkenny’s Port Road and the large loop of the course being done the opposite way. The combination of these two changes has resulted in a new start line at the beginning of the Conwal straight.

There will be a flat four miles in and around the town before competitors head over the Oldtown Bridge, out Bomany and New Mills and through Rashedog before coming back into town along the main Glenties Road via Tullygay and Conwal, and finishing on the Danny McDaid Track at the Aura Leisure Centre.