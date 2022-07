A Donegal TD is urging Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie Mc Conalogue to abandon the fishing vessel decommissioning scheme announced by the EU yesterday as a response to Brexit.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Fein’s Marine Spokesperson, says the €80 million scheme to reduce the size of the Irish fishing fleet by another 60 vessels is a “tragic blow”.

He says if this goes through, the size of the offshore fleet over 18 metres will just one third of what it was 16 years ago………….