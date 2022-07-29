IVT injections no longer available at LUH

It’s emerged that IVT injections are no longer being administered at Letterkenny University Hospital, because the area where they were given is no longer available.

Cllr Albert Doherty raised the issue on behalf of a constituent in Carndonagh who now has to travel to Sligo to avail of the vital eye treatment, a round trip of over 320 kilometres.

He’s been told it’s a result of timetabling issues, with the theatre only available at a time that does not suit the consultant.

Cllr Doherty says there needs to be more communication to resolve this issue………….

Letter received by Cllr Doherty –