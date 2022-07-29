Lecky withdraws from Commonwealth Games



Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a knee injury.

The decision was made with the assistance of the CGNI medical team and Sommer’s coach, Niall Wilkinson to withdraw from the Games and recover, in order to focus on getting injury free ahead of the winter.

Performance Lead, Tom Reynolds, stated: “Sommer and her coach Niall have been working week in week out this season to ensure Sommer was ready to peak at the Games. It is very sad and unlucky that a late injury will keep Sommer from competing in her second senior Games. We wish her well with her recovery and we have no doubt she will be back competing on the big stage very soon.”