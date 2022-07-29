Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Lecky withdraws from Commonwealth Games


Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a knee injury.

The decision was made with the assistance of the CGNI medical team and Sommer’s coach, Niall Wilkinson to withdraw from the Games and recover, in order to focus on getting injury free ahead of the winter.

Performance Lead, Tom Reynolds, stated: “Sommer and her coach Niall have been working week in week out this season to ensure Sommer was ready to peak at the Games. It is very sad and unlucky that a late injury will keep Sommer from competing in her second senior Games. We wish her well with her recovery and we have no doubt she will be back competing on the big stage very soon.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

29 July 2022
Shakira
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Hips don’t lie? Shakira for 8 year jail term if prosecuted

29 July 2022
Organising Committee of the RNLI Charity Gig
News

Charity gig for RNLI in Malin this tonight!

29 July 2022
295622472_5476483815728401_2309884203111535051_n
News, Top Stories

Coastguard appealing for owners of tent to come forward urgently

29 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

29 July 2022
Shakira
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Hips don’t lie? Shakira for 8 year jail term if prosecuted

29 July 2022
Organising Committee of the RNLI Charity Gig
News

Charity gig for RNLI in Malin this tonight!

29 July 2022
295622472_5476483815728401_2309884203111535051_n
News, Top Stories

Coastguard appealing for owners of tent to come forward urgently

29 July 2022
Sommer Lecky 290722
News

Lecky withdraws from Commonwealth Games

29 July 2022
unnamed
News

Opening of the Point of Perspective art exhibition

29 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube