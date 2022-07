A man has been arrested in Derry on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police received a report just before 5:30am this morning that a man in his 40s had been stabbed in the Crawford Square area.

A 31-year-old man remains in police custody after he was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 5am and 5:30am this morning and who has any information to come forward.