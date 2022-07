A motorcyclist is in a critical condition following a serious crash on the Letterkenny to Ramelton road yesterday evening.

The two vehicle collision involving a car and the motorcyclist occurred shortly before 7pm at Cashelshanaghan.

The man in his 20s was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital where he remains at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

The road remains closed for examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.