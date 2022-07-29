Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Opening of the Point of Perspective art exhibition

The exhibition is open daily 10.30am to 4.30pm
An opening event will take place on Saturday 30th July at 2pm – All Welcome

The artist is encouraged through the process of art making to reach the highest point of perspective, allowing the process to take them on a journey, carrying them to the the most prosperous point of realisation, a point of view reflecting a place of revelation.

Donegal is an emotional landscape of mountainous peaks, the highest trails, and Ireland’s highest point of landscape perspective. An idyllic setting to reach the furthest point of perspective through the process of art.

Is the view from the final point as satisfying as it is telling? What can this teach us of the artistic point of perspective and of single and multiple points along the way? A metaphoric experiment of reason.

Through an open call, artists were invited to submit work in which they have achieved through the process of art making, a place of higher perspective. The exhibition is interested in the perspective of the other, allowing an attainment of points of view to culminate in the form of a group show.

