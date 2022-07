Awaken your senses with the 2022 Savour the Flavour food festival in Donegal Town this august.

Featuring a great line up of activities taking place mostly on the Diamond and a few other locations throughout the town.

A spokesperson said ‘We are very excited about our Unique 8 course dining experience taking place in a railway car at the Donegal Railway Museum using locally sourced food and drink products.’

Find the full programme of events: