Shane Blaney speaks about his wonder goal against Motherwell

Donegal’s Shane Blaney was the toast of Sligo after he helped the Bit o’ Red to a memorable 2-0 defeat of Scottish Premier Division side Motherwell at a packed Showgrounds on Thursday evening.

The Letterkenny man blasted home a tremendous long-range free to give Sligo Rovers a fourth minute lead in their Europa Conference League second round qualifying tie. Max Mata added a second late on to give Sligo a 2-0 win on the night and make it 3-0 on aggregate.

After the game Blaney gave his reaction to Ocean FM.