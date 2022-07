Sligo Rovers will be allowed to play the second leg of their Conference League qualifier with Viking at the Showgrounds.

It had been feared the Bit-O-Red would need to move the game from their home.

But UEFA have listed the venue for the second leg as the Showgrounds, and there will be no need to build temporary stands.

However, St. Patrick’s Athletic’s second leg with CSKA Sofia has been moved from Richmond Park to Tallaght Stadium.