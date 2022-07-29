Volunteers being sought for Irish Legends golf event in Rossepenna

VOLUNTEERS REQUIRED FOR IRISH LEGENDS –
Professional, televised golf tournament, part of the Legends
Tour.
Days required: 16 August for Celebrity Pro – Am and 18, 19 and
20 August for Irish Legends Tournament
Location: Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort, Downings
Duties: Crowd control and scoring – ALL GOLF FACING DUTIES
Benefits: Front row position at the golf
Free volunteers uniform including polo shirt and cap
€10 food voucher for each day worked
Round of golf at Rosapenna for volunteers that work
for 3 days or more
How to apply to be a volunteer: email the Chief Marshal,
Brendan Roache on bbroache@gmail.com Or Call 087 7943698