Volunteers being sought for Irish Legends golf event in Rossepenna

VOLUNTEERS REQUIRED FOR IRISH LEGENDS –

Professional, televised golf tournament, part of the Legends

Tour.

 Days required: 16 August for Celebrity Pro – Am and 18, 19 and

20 August for Irish Legends Tournament

 Location: Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort, Downings

 Duties: Crowd control and scoring – ALL GOLF FACING DUTIES

 Benefits: Front row position at the golf

 Free volunteers uniform including polo shirt and cap

 €10 food voucher for each day worked

 Round of golf at Rosapenna for volunteers that work

for 3 days or more

 How to apply to be a volunteer: email the Chief Marshal,

Brendan Roache on bbroache@gmail.com Or Call 087 7943698