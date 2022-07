New signing Declan Glass fired in a first half hattrick as Derry City beat Oliver Bond Celtic 7-0 in the first round of the FAI Cup on Saturday evening.

Alongside the Glass treble, James Akintunde netted twice with Mark Connolly and Jamie McGonigle also bagging one each.

Hattrick hero, Declan Glass spoke with Martin Holmes after the game…

Martin also spoke with Cian Kavanagh…