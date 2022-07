Derry City were 7-0 victors over Oliver Bond Celtic in the FAI Cup on Saturday evening.

A hattrick from new signing Declan Glass alongside a James Akintunde goal had the Candystripes four up at the break.

Akintunde then added his second alongside a goal from another new signing Mark Connolly and a Jamie McGonigle strike saw Ruaidhri Higgins’ side claim the seven goal vicrory.

Martin Holmes has the full time report…