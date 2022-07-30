Energy providers should not be exploiting cost crisis to make super-profits – Deputy Doherty

A Donegal Deputy has appealed to energy providers to stop exploiting the increasing costs crisis to make super-profits.

It comes as prices from Electric Ireland are set to increase on Monday by 11 percent for electricity and 29 percent for gas while Panda also announced price increases.

Bord Gais’ profits have also reportedly increased by 74 percent for this year.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says the Government needs to take urgent action via a windfall tax to stop these companies profiteering on the backs of struggling families and businesses…