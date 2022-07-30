Harps exit cup – Ollie Horgan Reaction

Finn Harps are now without a win in 12 games, their latest defeat, a 3-1 lose to Bohemians in the first round of the FAI Senior Cup on Friday evening at Finn Park.
Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty it was mistakes that cost them again:
