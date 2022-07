Derry City are through to the second round of the FAI Cup after they beat Oliver Bond Celtic 7-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

A hattrick from Declan Glass, alongside one from fellow new signing Mark Connolly, one from Jamie McGonigle and two from James Akintunde saw the Candystripes ease into the next round.

After the game the Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins told Martin Holmes it was a good win for his side…