Setanta are Donegal Senior Hurling champions thanks to an Extra Time win over Burt in O’Donnell Park.

It finished 0-13 a piece in normal time before Burt saw Christopher McDermott was sent off early in the extra period.

Setanta then pushed on in the extra 20 minutes with Davin Flynn netting a late goal as they claimed the Munster Cup for the fourth time in the last six years.

Oisin Kelly and Eugene Organ report for Highland Radio Sport…