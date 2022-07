Burt suffered an Extra Time defeat in the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship final to Setanta on Saturday evening.

1-20 to 0-18 was how it finished in favour of the men from the Cross.

Liam McKinney of Burt was named Man of the Match in the game firing over 12 points and after the game he told Tom Comack it was a bittersweet moment receiving the Man of the Match trophy.