For the fourth time in the past six years, Setanta claimed the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship thanks to a 1-20 to 0-18 Extra Time win over Burt.

The sides were level at 0-13 a piece at full time but Burt were reduced to 14 men early in the extra period as Setanta kicked on to get their hands on the Munster Cup.

After the game, Tom Comack spoke with Setanta’s Declan Coulter.