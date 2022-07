MacCumhaill’s claimed the Donegal Intermediate Hurling Championship title on Saturday afternoon, thanks to a 0-17 to 1-12 victory over Carndonagh.

At half time MacCumhaill’s trailed by 1-06 to 0-05 but a strong second half showing saw the men from the Twin Towns claim victory.

After the game, Tom Comack spoke with Man of the Match, Jamie De Ward.