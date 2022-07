Police are appealing for information after an assault in Derry earlier today left a man with serious injuries.

They say a man was assaulted by a number of other men in the Beechwood Crescent area of the city just before 2:30am.

The man in his fifties sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say their inquiries are ongoing, and have asked for anyone with any information, including dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.