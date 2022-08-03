€400,000 in funding sanctioned to develop outdoor adventure projects in Donegal

Almost €400,000 in funding has been announced to develop outdoor adventure projects in Donegal.

In welcoming the funding, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says the investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, will be key to enhancing outdoor amenities as well as providing a major boost to local economies by attracting visitors and furthering Donegal’s reputation as a destination for adventure tourism.

The projects set to benefit are:

– Anney Bay Path Refurbishment of existing access path to the Portbane Beach Donegal County Council €30,000

– Donegal RowAbility Donegal Town Pier-Disability hoist lift & pontoon for barrier free watersport access Donegal LDC €30,000

– Fintragh to Largy Coastal Path (PDM) Fintragh to Largy Coastal Path Prepare Plan for Coastal path Donegal County Council €50,000

– Kincasslagh Tower Upgrade the access road to the Signal tower and provsion of bench seating Donegal County Council €30,000

– Kirkstown Kirkstown Development of new walkway linking Letterkenny to its hinterland Donegal County Council €30,000

– Leenan Coastal Trail Extension, Urris, Clonmany Upgrade Leenan Coastal trail Inishowen Development Partnership €29,700

– Master John’s Marsh Easy Access Trail, Ards Barrier free trail at Ards, and restore a natural wetland Donegal LDC €30,000

– Proposed Pontoon/Bunagee Jetty, Culdaff (PDM) Develop plans for pontoon at existing timber jetty near Bunagee in Culdaff Donegal County Council €50,000

– Rossylongan Estate Walks Reinstatement of Rossylongan Estate walks Donegal County Council €30,000

– Sharagore Multi Access Wetland Trail Sharagore Wetland -Improve access Inishowen Development Partnership €29,750

– Slí Na Finne(Bealach Na Gaeltachta)- Slí Na Finne – Improvement works Donegal County Council €30,000