182 deaths in Donegal attributed to Covid 19

There were 5,384 deaths attributed to Covid 19 in Ireland between March 2020 and February of this year.

Of those, 182 were recorded in Donegal, that’s 3.3% of the national total.

Central Statistics Office figures this morning show none of those who died in the county was under 34. One death was recorded in the 35 to 44 age group, five in the 45 to 54 age group and 14 deaths were recorded in people aged between 55 and 64.

32 Covid deaths were reported in people aged between 65 and 74, while 55 people who died were aged between 75 and 84.

The largest number of deaths, 75, was recorded in people aged 85 and over.

Nationally, 59% of deaths from COVID-19 occurred in general and orthopaedic hospitals, with 29% of deaths occurring in nursing homes.