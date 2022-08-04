Pop up vaccination clinics in Stranorlar on Friday and Saturday

The HSE is hosting two pop up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Twin Towns this weekend.

The clinics will take place at the St Mary’s Parish Centre in Stranorlar tomorrow and Saturday, running from 11am to 5.45pm on both days.

First and second doses are being offered to eligible people who haven’t yet received them, as well as first and second booster.

More details –

Two pop up COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in St Mary’s Parish Centre, Stranorlar, Co. Donegal, F93 EK52 this week.

The clinics will run on Friday the 5th and Saturday the 6th August 2022.

Clinics will run from 11am to 5.45pm on both days.

The clinics will offer vaccines to:

anyone 12 years and older who require dose 1 or dose 2 of their primary course or their booster dose.

anyone 12 years and older who has a weak immune system and who requires an additional dose or their booster 1 or booster 2

anyone 65 or older requiring booster number 2.

Those aged 65 and over or those with a weak immune system should get a second booster at least 4 months (at least 120 days) after your first booster.

If you have had COVID-19 since your first booster, wait at least 4 months before you get a second booster.

You can also receive the above vaccinations at Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Building 1b IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92FP83 at the following times:

Wednesdays- 12+ clinic – 8.15am to 4.15pm

Fridays- 5-11 yrs clinic – 9.15am to 10.15am

12+ clinic- 10.30am – 5.15pm

Saturdays- 12+ clinic – 10.15am – 4.30pm and 5-11yrs clinic- 5pm – 6.15pm

Donna Carroll, Operational Site Manager at Letterkenny CVC said “We would encourage anyone who is due their primary or booster vaccines to avail of our pop up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Stranorlar this week. We also run COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Letterkenny CVC. COVID-19 is still very active in our communities and vaccination is the best defence against it.”

You can book your appointment at www.hse.ie or you can walk in to any of our clinics.