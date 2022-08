On the Score this week, Oisin Kelly is joined by Anthony Gorman to look ahead to the fixtures involving Finn Harps and Derry City.

Last years Donegal Intermediate Championship winning manager Michael Lynch runs the rule over the opening weekend’s games in this years championship.

John Farren tells us all about this weeks R&A Home Internationals at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

And Sean McFadden is in studio to preview Friday’s start of the Donegal Ultra 555.